Your opportunity to inspire the next generation

Students are the next generation of producers, feed advisors, vets, scientists and consultants, hot on our heels, enthusiastically expanding their knowledge, honing their skills and pushing the boundaries while they work out which way they want their career to go.

Pippa Handley is AHDB Pork senior knowledge exchange manager
Wouldn’t it be great if we could inspire them to not only explore livestock agriculture as an option, but to commit early in their career to service specifically within the pig industry?

The Pig Industry Scholarship programme is a collective effort supported by AHDB, NPA and Harper Adams University to encourage agriculture students towards the pig industry. To date, more than 30 students have pounced on the opportunity to spend a sandwich year working in the industry in businesses ranging from pig farms, processors, quality assurance schemes and feed companies.

This year, AHDB is also sharing a student with a pork producer to demonstrate the full ‘coal face’ to ‘knowledge exchange’ process.

Interested in knowing more? I am keen to talk to anyone who would like to explore the challenge of enthusing a student with a placement year that opens the many career options that exist within our industry. Find out more at: ahdb.org.uk/pig-industry-scholarship or get in touch.

