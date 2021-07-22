Ups and downs in the grain markets

David Roberts, of G O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants

The last week has seen a £10 rise in the wheat price due to very hot weather in Canada and very wet weather in Germany and the rest of Europe, and rape has shot up £30 – without doubt oilseed rape will be the most profitable crop on the farm this year. There has been a healthy amount of farmer selling as they are keen to lock into decent prices.

2022 new crop prices are also pretty good as well and may be worth a little flutter. Fertiliser seems to have adopted a life of its own and is now very expensive, but we have been here before and I am still nursing the scars of two years ago when the price plummeted before Christmas.

In years gone by there was a certain amount of trust between fertiliser manufacturers and farmers but most regrettably the manufacturers have seen that off with their recent pricing strategies. You would have thought that a coherent plan would be a good idea, but obviously I live in a bygone era.