Campaign ham-plifies profile of pork

Angela Christison is AHDB Sector Strategy Director for Pork

The Mix Up Midweek campaign, now in its fourth year, generated over 20 million impressions on social media and three million impressions via video on demand. It proved popular with consumers, with eight in 10 questioned saying they liked the adverts. Forty per cent said they remembered seeing the adverts, nearly double the food and drink industry average of 21 per cent.

The news comes against the backdrop of significant retail growth for pork across the last year, driven by various factors, making pork the fastest-growing protein by meal occasion in the last 12 months. Independent retail sales data from Kantar showed a 71.1 per cent increase in sales of pork medallions in the year to February 21.

We’re really pleased to see the latest campaign driving a very positive reaction from consumers. The desire to buy pork is now at its highest level in three years.

Supporting a positive attitude towards pork is a long-term strategy.