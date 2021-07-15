Grants opportunity for Shropshire Hills farmers

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, director and head of rural at Savills in Telford

The Farming in Protected Landscapes programme has been developed with the support of a group of Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and National Park staff from across the country.

The competitive scheme, open to all farmers and land managers within an AONB or National Park in England, or the Broads, is centred around four key themes – climate, nature, people, and place, and successful projects will need to meet at least one of these.

Farmers and landowners operating throughout the Shropshire Hills AONB and Cannock Chase should consider applying.

This is the first of the new rural grant schemes and, going forward, we expect a significant proportion of rural funding to be delivered via schemes such as this.

It is another way for farmers and landowners to secure funding before the Basic Payment Scheme is phased out in 2028 and, unlike Countryside Stewardship Schemes and other recent grant schemes, the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme is open to a wider range of projects.