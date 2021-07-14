Working in the country is a chance to savour the good life

The agricultural industry is crying out for staff – both full-time and seasonal. And what a marvellous opportunity to work in a sector that feeds the nation.

Over the last 18 months we have all taken a step back to evaluate the ‘good things of life’, and working in the countryside must be one of these.

The changing seasons and camaraderie of fellow workers are major bonuses of working in one of our oldest industries. But it is not all about tradition. Some of the most modern techniques have been brought to the agricultural and horticultural worlds – both taking some of the hard work out of the jobs but also to perfect the production processes which bring us the high quality we expect today from British produce.

Whether it be a short-term seasonal job, or a career-developing position, the opportunities are endless, and should be grabbed with both hands. Training is there for those who require it, and the satisfaction of a job well done at the end of the day brings its own rewards.