Sigh of relief as farmers see crops grow and silage cut

Getting the silage cut near Ellesmere

Farmers had been struggling this year with a cold April and both a cold and wet May.

Some said the growing season was about three weeks behind normal and spring crops suffered.

The last few days have seen those cutting grass for silage working long hot hours to get the first crop in.

Sheep farmers and contractors have also worked not stop shearing the sheep whose wool had simply been too wet until now.

Saturday saw Fordhall Farm shear its 130 sheep on what they said was a glorious hot day.

Ben Hollins said visitors had been able to watch the shearing from the farm shop.