International audience for our online conference

Tom Goatman is chief executive of the British Grassland Society

Over 175 people registered to attend from 12 different countries. The conference focused on the topic of multi-species swards, with the three themes of establishment, sward management for grazing and conservation, and utilisation and feeding value.

If you missed registering for the live conference, links to the recordings will shortly be made available on the BGS website.

After the disappointment of cancelling the BGS Grassland Farmer of the Year 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce that the competition will be running this year in a virtual format.

The judging of the three finalists will be carried out using videos and photos of the farm together with an online discussion between the national judges and each individual finalist. The judging panel will be led by our new head judge Hugh McClymont (SRUC). He will be joined by representatives of our three sponsors: Philip Cosgrave (Yara), Brent Gibbon (Nufarm), and Helen Mathieu (Germinal), together with the winner of the competition in 2019, John Martin from Ulster Grassland Society.

Further details of all events can be found on our website (https://www.britishgrassland.com/)