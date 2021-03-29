Managing cow comfort before spring turnout

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.

With a long grazing season ahead, foot health and condition must be monitored to detect early any possible signs of ailment – which, in the long run, may become a cost burden. Lame cows eat less, lose weight and take longer to get back in calf. Preventative measures and treating foot issues early are fundamental to avoiding problems escalating

As the technological revolution within agriculture continues, we have adopted new technology which allows us to provide real time data, so developing accurate foot care programmes, tailored specifically to farmers' herds, helping to ensure mobility, efficiency and ultimately a healthy and profitable enterprise. This coupled with new streamlined machinery also ensures a quality hoof care programme which can be delivered more quickly.

The technology improves the accuracy and effectiveness of the treatment I deliver and the reports I pass on. Records of both mobility scoring and cattle foot trimming sessions are kept on a specially developed software system. This allows me to analyse and feed back patterns of disease and track progress.