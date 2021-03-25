Predator control gives vulnerable species a chance

Charlotte Marrison is chairman of the Shropshire branch of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

Throughout the various national lockdowns we have seen a marked increase in the number of people accessing the countryside. However, this has also resulted in an increase in incidents of vandalism to legal traps which are being used as an important management tool by conservation managers, including farmers and gamekeepers. Only this morning did we have three tunnel traps tampered with causing disruption to our own predation control.

Spring is the start of the breeding season for most birds. It is therefore important for the general public to understand that the aim is not to remove predators altogether, but to reduce their numbers at a critical time of the year to enable the prey species to benefit.

Please let us increase public awareness of the legality and importance of crow and magpie control using Larsen traps and of tunnel traps for small mammalian predators such as stoats, weasels, rats and grey squirrels. Ultimately, it is the prey species which suffer if predators are not controlled to an acceptable level.