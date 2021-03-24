Get ready for 2021 Basic Payment Scheme

Sarah Reece, partner at Berrys

The deadline for BPS applications is May 17 and although there is no three-crop rule you will still need to declare your land usage. This land needs to be eligible for basic payment throughout 2021.

Check your digital maps carefully and correct any errors.

Although the greening requirements have been removed, farmers will continue to receive the greening payment value as this will be added to the Basic Payment element.

Farmers should also consider applying for Countryside Stewardship to make use of the environmental areas once allocated for EFA rather than lose them. The CS application window is open until July 30 and the grant will provide five years' certain income while BPS is being phased out before the Environmental Land Management scheme is rolled out in full.

As part of the agricultural transition, BPS payments will be reduced from 2021.

In 2024 the Basic Payment will be delinked so farmers won’t need to be a farmer, declare their agricultural land or hold entitlements.