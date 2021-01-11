Rosemary Allen is a retired livestock farmer living near Ellesmere

He walked into a wood, with his dog, which disappeared down a rabbit hole and the man called the fire brigade. They came, decided it was a badger sett, so couldn't do anything. They called the RSPCA, they came, and couldn't do anything.

This isn't a joke, I don't know what happened in the end, the newspaper report didn't say.

They'd all have broken the law. The law that says it's a crime to dig out a sett or harm badgers in any way. I wonder how the dog owner felt when he found that badgers are more important than his dog. And how did they eventually get the dog out, without a spade, or harming the badgers in any way?

This actually shows how ridiculous the Badger Act is, and why it should be repealed. It was brought in to stop the digging out of badger setts for badger baiting with fighting dogs, which of course it hasn't stopped.

So if you go down to the woods today don't take your dog. You could come home without him.