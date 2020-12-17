Promoting the reputation of meat and dairy

In Britain we have so much to be proud of when it comes to the food we eat, how it is produced and the entire journey from farm to fork.

Christine Watts is AHDB chief marketing and communications officer
Our new £1.5 million “Eat Balanced” marketing campaign will encourage more British households to continue eating meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

Appearing on TV, social media, digital and supermarket packaging, the campaign aims to highlight the nutritional benefits of enjoying red meat and dairy, while showcasing Britain’s world class standards in food production and sustainability.

The campaign will be built around three key messages, which we believe can become a drumbeat for our industry:

Meat and dairy contain vitamin B12, an essential nutrient not naturally present in a vegan diet

Red meat and dairy from Britain is produced to world class food and farming standards

Red meat and dairy from Britain is among the most sustainable in the world

It tells the story of food and farming from Britain. To help industry join the conversation online, AHDB has a range of assets that are free to download from January 4.

For more information on the campaign and to download the assets, visit ahdb.org.uk/WeEatBalanced.

