Is getting techie now inevitable for farmers?

Melanie Holt is a rural chartered surveyor and agricultural valuer with Moule & Co

I clearly remember my mum not knowing what to do with a mobile phone when she first got one. Twenty-odd years on and I now find myself asking my children to operate the latest app or gadget for me! Technology moves on at an incredible pace and if we don’t keep up, we soon find ourselves out of date and out of our depth.

The Basic Payment Scheme is on its way out and the transition to sustainable farming starts next year, whether we are ready for it or not. Money recouped from the phased reduction in BPS payments is destined to fund new schemes over the transition period including investment in equipment and technology to improve productivity as well as innovation and research.

There is an opportunity now to reassess businesses and operations, to consider different ways of working, and research the technology that might help improve efficient practices and profitability so that when the funding comes online, you’re ready to embrace it.

We know farming is changing, it’s now up to our farmers and us as advisors, to keep up to date and find the path that’s right for each of us.