Be kind to our lovely countryside

Yes, we’ve all resorted to a bit of baler twine as a quick fix which is still there some time later. But no longer do we see huge piles of rubbish on every farmyard – fertiliser and seed sacks, plastic from silage pits and bales, spray containers, and so on – as farmers ensure it is disposed of responsibly.

There is legislation, but farmers do this because they want to, and they are aware of the environment.

Which is why it is so disappointing when they see a huge pile of flytipping on or adjacent to their land. It may be some garden cuttings, or more often than not, builders’ waste or white goods or furniture. It costs farmers money to get rid of this unsightly and dangerous nuisance, but the people who have dropped it have taken the trouble to transport it that far – so why drive out into the country when it could be taken to a local recycling centre?

And there is benefit from recycling these items. There are many products in circulation today which are made from recycled materials, and the environment is better for it.

Please be kinder to our lovely countryside!