Remember the farmers at Christmas

But are we aware that we owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone involved in the agricultural and horticultural industries who supply these items and have made them happen in this most difficult of all years?

We must not forget that this cannot happen without all the hours of planning and dedication that go into the end result, often more than a year ahead, and in an uncertain economic climate – not to mention the actual climate, which has thrown everything at us this year.

So, when we sit down to our Christmas meal, or are watching the Queen’s speech, remember all those who are still out there trying to ensure that it will happen next year as well.

And we should not forget other rural industries who contribute to Christmas. Nowadays, there are many small businesses operating in the countryside to ensure that those individual and unique gifts are available.

Often these would have been sold at the Christmas craft fairs, but the producers have had to resort to technology this year and many are available online.