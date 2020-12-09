Plans to double size of chicken farn near Meifod to 200,000

The Gaer Chicken Farm from UK grid Reference Finder The Gaer Chicken Farm - closer look from UK Reference Finder. Broiler Chicken generic pic from Wikipedia

Mr David Langford of The Gaer, Gaer Lane near Trefnanney, has submitted an application for two units that would take 50,000 broiler chickens each.

Broiler chickens are raised for meat and the application would see the farm double in size to 200,000 chickens.

The buildings would measure 128 metres by 18.02 metres with a maximum high 5.13 metres to the ridge, giving a total floor area of 2,341 square metres for each buildings.

Agents Roger Parry and Partners, Richard Corbett, explained in a Design and Access Statement, said that The Gaer, is a poultry and arable farm of 200 acres.

They said: “The farm business has made the decision to diversify into a poultry enterprise and the applicant wishes to enhance the business to create a sustainable future for themselves and their young family.

“Hence, the business has to diversify to create and sustain jobs.

“The development is approximately 100 metres away from the farmhouse.

“The proposed site is currently laid to permanent pasture.

“Mature hedgerows and tree plantations surround the boundaries of the field which will help to screen the development.”

They went on to explain that the chickens are collected in Heavy Goods Vehicles that can take load of 6,650 birds.

In total, deliveries and pick up of the chickens, as well as their feed, wood shavings, manure and dealing with fallen stock, would see around 740 more journeys by lorry and tractor on the narrow roads near the hamlet.

The agents added: “It is clear that, in most cases, even without mitigation, impacts are generally insignificant.

“This has been achieved by appropriate location and design of the proposed poultry development.”

Powys County Council’s Highways Department has also looked at the plans.

Highways officer Simon Crew said: “The Highway Authority has reviewed the revised drawing and detail/clarity submitted in support of this application and conclude that the additional movements associated with the development are negligible.

“However the existing access is not fit for purpose, the proposed access improvements shown on the revised drawing would make the access suitable to accept HGV movements.”