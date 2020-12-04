Ludlow MP welcomes Brexit farming plan

Philip Dunne MP

The Plan includes incentives for environmentally sustainable farming, local nature recovery, and recovery of landscape and ecosystems.

As the UK leaves the EU transition period each nation of the UK is able to take a unique approach to replacing the previous method of support. In England, the government said it will support farmers to improve the environment, improve animal health and welfare and reduce carbon emissions.

The transition will include extensions to Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship, for those who already have an agreement, new Countryside Stewardship agreements, for those who want to undertake a wider range of more ambitious environmental activities, and core elements of the Sustainable Farming Incentive will be available to all farmers from 2022 onwards.

Direct payments will be phased out from 2021, with the last Direct Payments being made in 2027.

Mr Dunne, who has responsibility for his family farm, said: “There is much to welcome in the Agricultural Transition Plan, including a move towards sustainable farming practices and effective lasting stewardship of the countryside, as we move away from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy with all its idiosyncrasies.

"I was pleased that DEFRA Secretary of State, George Eustice, confirmed in response to my question in the House of Commons on Monday that he will work to ensure new entrants can find routes into farming, so the new scheme to allow upfront payments for farmers who wish to retire does not result solely in consolidation into larger holdings.

"I also expressed my concern that farming should remain viable in disadvantaged areas.”

Mr Dunne also welcomed a separate development to strengthen oversight of new trade deals.

The government said its new Trade & Agriculture Commission will have greater ability to help ensure future Free Trade Agreements do not undermine animal welfare and environmental standards in food production.