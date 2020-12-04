Best British beef is consumers' choice

Barrie Turner is CEO of The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society.

We commissioned the independent national survey to understand consumer eating habits and the Aberdeen-Angus brand position in the British customer mindset.

The results confirmed that those surveyed associated a mark of excellence to the native breed, with the word "quality" featuring among the most commonly associated words. Furthermore, when looking for the perfect steak, 1,261 of those surveyed agreed that Aberdeen-Angus meat has a better flavour in comparison to other beef on the market.

With an increase in consumer awareness of provenance, the importance of native origin of what’s on our plate and a food source’s carbon footprint has seen an increase, with consumers shopping smarter and more local.

It is evident that during this period of global pandemic and lockdown, there has been a heightened thirst for knowledge about food, its carbon footprint and where it is coming from.