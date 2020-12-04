A bridge to allow cattle to cross the river Cain won't need a formal application

Councillor Peter Lewis who represents Llanfyllin Green Hall Bridge Plans from UK Grid Reference Finder.

The committee needed to decide whether the agricultural notification for a new bridge at Green Hallm which is about a mile east of Llanfyllin, needed approval before being built.

Llanfyllin County Councillor Peter Lewis has an interest in the farm that owns land on one side of the bridge.

Applications being made by councillors, by council staff, as well as those that affect their land are automatically put in front of the committee to decide.

The bridge would measure 12 metres by three metres and would run parallel to the existing private access to Green Hall.

The bridge is to be used solely for cattle, not for public or vehicular access and would be set on concrete pads.

Planning office Kate Bowen, told councillors that the application had been submitted by the Severn Rivers Trust.

Ms Bowen, said: “We believe that the bridge would be necessary for the purposes of agriculture and it meets the permitted development rights in the legislation.

“It’s design appearance and siting is acceptable and we recommend that prior approval will not be required.”

Planning committee solicitor, Colin Edwards, added: “Just to confirm in accordance with the protocol,

“I have looked at the papers and correspondence concerning this matter and I can confirm that it has been administered and determined normally.

Councillor Jon Williams said : “The bridge is clearly needed, I assume this application would not have come before us if it hadn’t have been on a councillors land,

Councillor Hywel Lewis; “Prior approval is not needed for this application I move the application.”