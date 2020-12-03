Moving fast when the price is right

Ed Roberts, of G O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants

Talk of price rises saw farmers place orders for delivery as late as possible.

The UK is still trading at lower prices than mainland Europe and urea is trading lower than global replacement costs but the gap is closing. Manufacturers have prices available for February delivery and we would recommend getting your order in early to avoid disappointment in the spring.

We have seen a move towards the little and often approach when it comes to sulphur application across all crops. Sulphur, like nitrogen, leaches easily and farmers have seen the benefit in switching from heavy front-end applications of products like Yara Sulfan (26N 0P 0K 35S) to regular applications of YaraBela Axan (27N 0P 0K 9S), on average 0.5t/ha yield increase on wheat.

This is due to consistently fulfilling plant requirements and not allowing nutrient to leach. Sulphur applications on grassland encourage quicker regrowths and higher crude protein and metabolisable energy in grazed and cut swards.

We have started to offer nutrient or soil management plans, for any inquiries please speak to either Ed or Owain in the office on 01743 884717.