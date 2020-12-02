Lessons aplenty from maize 2020

Dr Simon Pope is Wynnstay crop protection manager.

However, in 2020, growers had a new challenge. The removal of the seed treatment Mesurol left a hole in the crop protection armoury, resulting in crops being at greater risk from bird damage, which in previous years would not be high on the list of issues for most growers.

The primary function of Mesurol was as an insecticide, but it was also known to be extremely effective as a bird repellent.

There was speculation the loss of Mesurol may result in a higher level of field losses, and it quickly became clear just how effective it had been as a deterrent. It was apparent that none of the replacement seed treatments on the market did the same job.

The most widely used bird-repellent dressings are now based around the product Korit, containing the active ingredient Ziram.

While this is the best available, it doesn’t guarantee there will be no losses to birds. Until new products come through, we need to consider other measures to protect maize crops, and not rely solely on existing seed treatments.