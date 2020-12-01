Importance of hydration in fresh cows

Beth Howells, NWF technical development co-ordinator

During calving, the cow loses a significant amount of water which can impact how nutrients are transferred to the cells of the body and provides space inside the body cavity which increases the risk of displaced abomasum.

There are several products on the market aimed towards the freshly calved cow. One of which is the NWF Techmix Fresh Cow YMCP which contains beneficial goodies to help aid recovery quickly. Several projects have shown the benefit of providing Fresh Cow YMCP to newly calved cows.

When compared to a control group, cows given the product showed a normal decline in blood calcium post-calving, but it never dropped below 7.4 mg/dl. In the control group, blood calcium levels dropped to 5.3 mg/dl.

While fresh cow management is a multifaceted part of farming, and one that will vary according to the farm system, a product such as Fresh Cow YMCP can play an important role to ensure that cows’ needs are met. Transition cow management should always be discussed with the farm vet and nutritionist to then be applied in a holistic way to provide the best care for the cows, resulting in optimal performance for the business.