Wool motion withdrawn as advice is needed over declarations of interest

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru group leader on Powys County Council

The motion was supposed to be discussed at a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, November 26.

Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan had proposed that the council as part of the £110 million Mid Wales Growth deal: “Looks at opportunities to add value to our agricultural products and specifically to work with the farming unions and the British Wool Marketing Board with a view of facilitating the establishment of the equivalent of WRONZ, Wool Research Organisation New Zealand in Mid Wales.”

At the meeting newly installed Chairman, Cllr Gwynfor Evans said that the motion had been withdrawn and went on to the next item on the agenda.

After the meeting, Cllr Vaughan, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As so many councillors are also farmers, this motion needs to go through the Standards Committee.

“This is so that permission can be given to allow councillors to speak on it.”

According to the Council’s Constitution, at least a quarter of the councillors need to be present for a meeting to be quorate.