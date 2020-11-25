‘Support your local growers’ call to festive shoppers

The operators of Shropshire’s award-winning Huxley Turkeys are calling on families to support farm shops and butchers in the run-up Christmas.

Proprietors Rachael Huxley and her daughter Rosanna Wadlow annually rear some 5,000 birds in the run-up to Christmas
Proprietors Rachael Huxley, 59, and her daughter Rosanna Wadlow, 30, rear 5,000 birds using traditional methods at the Brineton farm each year, which has been in the turkey business for four generations.

Mrs Huxley said: “This is our annual harvest. All our turkeys are hand plucked and hung for flavour in the traditional way. We supply independent butchers and farm shops all across the Midlands.

“We also sell to the public from our farm gate. I would ask shoppers to support local producers by checking where the turkey has come from before buying it.”

The enterprise based at Newhouse Farm won the supreme champion turkey award at the English Winter Fair at Staffordshire County Showground last year.

