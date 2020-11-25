‘Support your local growers’ call to festive shoppers

Proprietors Rachael Huxley and her daughter Rosanna Wadlow annually rear some 5,000 birds in the run-up to Christmas

Proprietors Rachael Huxley, 59, and her daughter Rosanna Wadlow, 30, rear 5,000 birds using traditional methods at the Brineton farm each year, which has been in the turkey business for four generations.

Mrs Huxley said: “This is our annual harvest. All our turkeys are hand plucked and hung for flavour in the traditional way. We supply independent butchers and farm shops all across the Midlands.

“We also sell to the public from our farm gate. I would ask shoppers to support local producers by checking where the turkey has come from before buying it.”