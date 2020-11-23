Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.

On November 11 the Agriculture Bill passed into UK law and at the beginning of next year farmers will have a seven-year transition period to adapt to a new agricultural system.

Last week Boris Johnson announced the “green industrial revolution.” As welfare standards and carbon footprint continue to move swiftly up the consumers, and therefore retailers’ agenda, the impact is felt by farmers who must react to changes in retail contract demands.

In the dairy industry retailers are altering their contractual agreements with suppliers to include aspects of lameness control and monitoring. Many retailers require their producer pool to conduct frequent mobility assessments. Mobility scoring is a hugely valuable tool in helping improve lameness by detecting issues early.

Regular foot trimming and mobility scoring keep your cows mobile, healthy and productive. It improves efficiency and reduces cost. This is something I can help with. The rest – well, we’ll undoubtedly see our brilliant British farmers adapt, thrive and prosper in 2021.