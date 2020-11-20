Avian flu clampdown for Welsh poultry owners

Feed birds inside warning

Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Team is now warning poultry owners to keep their birds indoors or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

The Welsh Government has introduced enhanced biosecurity requirements to mitigate the risk of infection following recent confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N8 in England.

Councillor Graham Breeze, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Public Protection, said: “The prevention zone has been declared to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds so poultry and captive bird keepers must now put the appropriate biosecurity measures in place.

“Poultry keepers should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds or any wild birds, and seek prompt advice from a vet if they have any concerns.

“Powys County Council and Welsh Government have animal health disease contingency plans in place for dealing with an avian influenza outbreak, should one occur in the area.”

More information on avian influenza can be found at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu