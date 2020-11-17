We've made progress on key projects

Tom Goatman is the British Grassland Society chief executive.

We were delighted to launch the new BGS website in September. If you have not already had an opportunity to visit it, please take a look.

On September 22 we were pleased to co-host with AHDB the second in a series of webinars on herbal leys. The panel discussion for the evening focused on establishment. Key messages from the evening were that a soil temperature of at least eight to 10C was critical to success, along with ensuring that a good fine seedbed was initially prepared, and the importance of rolling to achieve excellent seed to soil and moisture contact.

For a recording of the discussion please follow the link on the BGS website or visit the AHDB YouTube channel. The third webinar in the herbal ley series will be held on December 1 between 7pm and 8pm. Further details are also located on the website.

This is the last BGS column for 2020, following a very difficult year. The BGS team wish you a happy festive season and a healthy, prosperous 2021. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to BGS events next year.