Woodland grant is a chance for new income stream

Richard Corbett, partner in the Oswestry office of Roger Parry & Partners

Farmers and landowners in England can apply for £1,000 to complete stage one of the Woodland Creation Design Plan Template.

If there’s potential for woodland creation to take place on the site, then farmers will be offered a stage two payment. At stage two, landowners can get £150 per hectare, minus the £1,000 offered at stage one, to complete stage two of the template. The total amount of funding is capped at £30,000 per project.

I am excited about the future prospect woodland creation could provide farmers. This December will be the last full payment made to farmers under the Basic Payment Scheme before the scheme is phased out. All new income streams have to be considered.

The application process is not a simple one but that should not deter you from considering applying as our team of experts are here to help. There is no deadline as such to apply, as you can apply year-round. The Forestry Commission aims to respond to applications within 15 working days.