Buy local this Christmas

Mark Riches is CLA Director Midlands

All over Shropshire, farms will welcome customers wanting wreaths, turkeys, geese and trees.

More than ever, this Christmas could mean sink or swim for many small rural businesses. Your support could just help them stay afloat, but it won’t be easy given the current lockdown.

It’s difficult at the best of times to ignore the convenience of the internet, but after months of relying on couriers to bring us everything from teabags to technology, the very thought of actually Christmas shopping could be a daunting prospect for many.

When we do come out of lockdown, I suggest that your local high street, village store or farm shop will make for a better experience than the major retail centres, even though they also need custom.

Rural areas have always enjoyed benefits such as less traffic, more parking and fewer crowds. It’s a more pleasant experience, which far better accommodates social distancing and supports our independent, often family-run businesses.

The good news is that many smaller businesses have adapted their own routes to market to embrace online shopping and you can search for these now.