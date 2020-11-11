How trees can benefit your farm business and the environment

Martin B. Jones is managing director of The Woodland Stewardship Company

Planting one million hectares of woodland in the UK would absorb 10 per cent of the UK’s residual greenhouse gases and go some way in achieving the government’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

Recently, it was announced that a £640 million Nature for Climate Fund is to made available to encourage more tree planting with the objective of planting 30,000 hectares annually across the UK by 2025. Concurrently, private companies are looking to buy up carbon credits from woodlands to offset their carbon emissions and reduce their carbon footprint.

In turn, farmers and landowners can now sell carbon credits from their newly created woodland schemes on the emerging carbon market under the Woodland Carbon Code.

Current support available to farmers includes a range of grants and payments, like, for instance, the woodland creation grant of up to £6,800 per hectare.

In the early years, you can sell the carbon your woodland stores at the same time as generating income from woodfuel from thinnings and coppicing, thereby further increasing the overall capital value of your farm.