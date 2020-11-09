Young farmers keeping busy during lockdown

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC.

Our social committee is busy beavering away in the background planning not only virtual events, but some things for when restrictions start to ease – whenever that may be.

While the new restrictions may have put a halt on some of our plans, our versatile competitions committee is busy planning our annual speaking competitions virtually, a Christmas card competition and a calendar. Fancy entering? You don’t have to be a farmer at all and it’s never been easier to sign up as SFYFC member with our new online process. Contact the office on 01743 442880 to find your nearest club or visit our website: www.sfyfc.org.uk.

Still not convinced YFC is for you? We have more exciting plans in the pipeline so make sure you follow us on our social media channels to see what we get up to!

During the first lockdown, we were extremely proud of our members with a vast majority of them being key workers. They helped in their communities and we would encourage anyone to reach out if we can help in anyway again.