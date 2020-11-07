Keys to good fertility management

FarmingPublished: Last Updated:

Fertility management of your herd is fundamental for dairy farm profitability, ensuring your herd is below the national calving index of 420 days.

Janette Mathie is Cattle Information Service head of field services
Janette Mathie is Cattle Information Service head of field services

There are a number of factors that disrupt the sign of heat and fertility. These include health issues and behaviour. Maintaining heat detection must be a top priority by keeping production diseases to a minimum and working with your vet and nutritionist to maintain a healthy herd.

For all-year-round calving herds, the service window is day 50 to day 200 in milk. That gives a five-month window to get your individual cow in calf. Fertility success is a function of two things – getting cows served, that is, heat expression and detection; and achieving pregnancy, that is, conception rate.

Pregnancy associated glycoprotein detection using milk samples has a 98 per cent level of accuracy and is an efficient non-invasive way to find the non-pregnant cows as soon as you can after service. Using this method at key stages of the fertility cycle is a cornerstone to good fertility management.

Watch on YouTube the CIS & IDEXX Pregnancy for Profit webinar to learn more, at www.thecis.co.uk/fertility-webinar

Janette Mathie is Cattle Information Service head of field services

News
Farming

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News