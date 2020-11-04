Get prepared for Countryside Stewardship 2021

FarmingPublished: Last Updated:

Although the application window is not open for Countryside Stewardship 2021 as yet, and is not likely to be until March 2021, we, nevertheless urge you to prepare in advance and request a Catchment Sensitive Farming Officer site visit to offer advice on how the scheme can assist you with improving the farm’s air and water quality.

Joanna Wall of McCartneys
Joanna Wall of McCartneys

It is worth noting that several applications this year had to be deferred due to the CSFOs not being able to visit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time of writing CSFOs are back out and available to do site visits, which should be taken advantage of, in case Covid puts a stop to them again during the coming months.

Many capital items such as concrete yard renewal, roofing over livestock handling areas, manure, slurry and silage stores, sprayer wash down areas and livestock and machinery tracks, to name but a few, all require CSFO approval, prior to submitting an application.

For more information on the scheme options and capital items, together with general information, please contact your local McCartneys rural professional.

Joanna Wall of McCartneys

News
Farming

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News