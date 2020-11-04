Get prepared for Countryside Stewardship 2021

It is worth noting that several applications this year had to be deferred due to the CSFOs not being able to visit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time of writing CSFOs are back out and available to do site visits, which should be taken advantage of, in case Covid puts a stop to them again during the coming months.
Many capital items such as concrete yard renewal, roofing over livestock handling areas, manure, slurry and silage stores, sprayer wash down areas and livestock and machinery tracks, to name but a few, all require CSFO approval, prior to submitting an application.
For more information on the scheme options and capital items, together with general information, please contact your local McCartneys rural professional.
Joanna Wall of McCartneys