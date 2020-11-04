Cattle prices soar ahead of second national lockdown as Bridgnorth auctioneers report record market

Bridgnorth Livestock Market

Auctioneer's at Bridgnorth Livestock Market put the skyrocketing prices down to the imminent lockdown, and retailers in the area taking up the supply of certain quality meat.

Other livestock was heavily sought after, as farmers looked to stock up before further Covid-19 restrictions are imposed.

There were just 98 prime cattle at the market on Wenlock Road on Tuesday – where other weeks have seen numbers as high as 170.

Nock Deighton auctioneer Mark Burgoyne said: "We were desperately short of numbers, with our regular buyers reporting strong retail demand.

"Consequently a roaring trade resulted on all commodities. This was the dearest cattle trade ever experienced in Bridgnorth, including Christmas auctions.

"Our recommendation is to sell now whilst the wind is blowing in the right direction."

