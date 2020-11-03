Keeping virtually in touch with farmers

A 2016 picture of Shropshire Star farming column columnist Oliver Cartwright, NFU Shropshire. Olly Cartwright..

Our digital events are now going from strength to strength as we take on board the fact that we may have months of restrictions still ahead.

The first NFU Live broadcast had more than 750 farmers taking part online and registrations for other events are swelling in number; we would urge members to get involved.

This extensive programme means NFU members can continue to engage at a national, regional, county and branch level and we will focus on key themes, so that local activity allows for a deeper dive into topics raised nationally.

We hope these online discussions will give Shropshire farmers the timely and detailed information needed to make decisions for their businesses.

Further details about NFU Live events and other virtual meetings can be found at www.nfuonline.com or members can speak with their group secretary.

Please remember the Shropshire NFU annual open meeting will be online on December 2 at 7.30pm, with guest speaker Stuart Roberts, NFU Deputy President.

Online joining details will be sent nearer the events but for further details email suzanne.lane@nfu.org.uk or call the regional office on 01952 400500.