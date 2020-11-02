Living on-farm – an essential need

Angela Cantrill is a rural planning consultant at The Rural Planning Co

Our recent webinar on this subject attracted over 60 attendees which is testament to the apparent need for on-farm accommodation.

Here are our top tips:

Take time to plan. Does the proposal fit planning policy and have an "essential need"? If not, it’s time to change the approach (before talking to the council!).

Establish "principle" first. You may have the most beautifully designed house, but if the relevant policy tests aren’t met, then you’re stumped.

Temporary dwelling? If you’re living on-farm while developing a new enterprise, you’ll need to show your enterprise is financially viable to support an application for a permanent dwelling later. Talk to your accountant early on.

Alternatives to an agricultural/rural worker's dwelling are many, e.g. Class Q, barn conversion, mobile home in the curtilage of a house, large extension and splitting the main house.

Many applications are finely balanced from a planning point of view. Take good advice from the start.

Incidentally the planning team at Moule & Co has rebranded – The Rural Planning Co is a trading name and brand of Moule & Co Ltd.