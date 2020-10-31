Now America can enjoy British beef

Clive Brown is AHDB Beef and Lamb head of knowledge exchange

AHDB’s export team has been working with industry and government to remove technical barriers around access to new markets. The UK was granted access to the US market in March 2020

Our red meat products are renowned, globally, for their quality and high welfare standards, and now US consumers can again enjoy our beef for the first time in more than 20 years.

As there hasn’t been much opportunity for AHDB to exhibit UK beef at trade shows, due to Covid 19, we’ve needed to find new and innovative ways to showcase our beef offering to the American audience. We have run a series of "beef webinars" as part of a hugely successful virtual launch, targeting key importers, influencers and members of the press in the US. The aim was to inspire our American audience to use beef from the UK in their cooking and we gave advice on new cuts to the market.

These webinars were then followed by the delivery of meat boxes to key importers, all of which received a big thumbs up from our friends across the pond.