Door open to farmyard arts?

But is there room for more?

Farms which have empty buildings either part of the year or all-year round, and with hardstanding and access, could consider bringing the arts into the countryside. If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that crowded spaces are not healthy, and farms have space, both inside buildings and outside.

Theatres are in dire straits with many involved being self-employed. During the summer months, open-air performances can be considered with plenty of social distancing, but during the autumn and winter months, could they stage a performance in an agricultural building, suitably adapted?

Something to consider, even if only for rehearsal space. The events industry is also struggling and this could perhaps offer them a possibility to help. There is also the option of an art or photographic exhibition.

And what about sculpture parks? Take a pre-defined route through woods or fields, and view a number of outdoor sculptures – two benefits in one, some culture and a healthy walk. And don’t forget the maize maze and pumpkin-carving!