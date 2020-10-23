Giving farmers help in tough times

Christine Downes is a member of the Shropshire RABI committee

There are so many ways to support those going through difficult and anxious times, loneliness, Brexit worries, farm debt, animal health and crop failure. The RABI, founded in 1860, believes that every member of the farming community matters and should never have to face problems alone.

If you need to talk things over please call the freephone helpline 0808 281 9490. The help offered could be financial or practical care through a crisis.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no fundraising events are possible, similiar to all charities. We are grateful for any donations, and so thanks to Rea Valley YFC for raising £554 recently. One source of fundraising is Christmas cards and calendars. The regional manager Kate Jones has a fine selection and can be contacted on kate.jones@rabi.org.uk or 07876 492839.

RABI is extending its support with an online initiative, a wellbeing community and counselling service for farming people.

Alicia Chivers, RABI’s chief executive, says “We believe early intervention and one-to-one support are essential.”

To access the online counselling, visit the RABI website: https://rabi.org.uk