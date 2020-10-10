Better news on rural connectivity

Paul Williams of Strutt & Parker

While the rural community can feel aggrieved at the lack of investment from mobile network operators, the Shared Rural Network aims to fill partial and complete not-spots. The Shared Rural Network will extend mobile coverage to an additional 280,000 premises and for people in cars on an additional 16,000km of the UK’s roads, boosting productivity and investment in rural areas.

The aim is to deliver 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2025. Over £1 billion has been earmarked for deployment of new sites funded by both the taxpayer and industry.

If you are in an area of partial or no connectivity expect this to change in the coming years.

With several hundred new sites being acquired, you may well be approached to house electric communications apparatus upon your land or buildings. If you are approached for a Multi-Skilled Survey, ensure that you understand the implications of any MSV or site visit and the process from site identification through to build.

As ever, ensure you know your rights and obligations before proceeding and if uncertain obtain professional advice.