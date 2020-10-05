Welsh beef could soon be on the menu in the US

The NFU Cymru Livestock Board said that the the focus of UK Government must remain on securing a tariff free and frictionless trade with the EU. And, while welcoming the opening up of the US market the group also said that any future trade deal with the US must not compromise the UK’s high standards of production.

Last week Defra and the Department for International Trade announced that UK beef was being shipped from Foyle Food Group, Northern Ireland to the USA. It is the first time in more than 20 years that the US market has been open to UK beef producers because of the USA’s long-standing ban on EU beef, introduced in the wake of the BSE outbreak in 1996.