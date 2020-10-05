Farm newcomers are thriving

Bronwen Bray is Head of Walford Campus.

The calves are our first genetic mix from the LIC bulls. We selected bulls with the combined genetics that would improve the feed conversion from pasture of our next generation cows. We are also aiming for improved conformation, fertility and longevity.

All of the calves are thriving and we plan to bring 45 heifers into the system.

Our monitor farm open day will be going live on October 27 – go to our Facebook page to find out more. The online event will include guest speakers and specialists in nutrition, breeding and pasture based systems. There will also be a summary of the farm and our journey so far.

The grazing platforms have really outperformed our targets with residuals of 1600KgDM throughout the year with some rather tricky grazing conditions which is a good result for a herd that has done very little grazing in the past.

All of our students are now back in college and we have been enjoying the chance to introduce them to the new system and the animals.