Farming column: Connected, but at a cost

Paul Williams of Strutt & Parker

In reality many operators have sought to use the opportunity to issue litigation or correspondence seeking to reduce the level of rents payable on existing sites, the idea being that rental savings made could be redeployed to roll out new sites – despite there being no ‘track and trace’ to this suggestion.

Despite assurances to reach consensual agreements, there are a lot of cases being heard in the Lands Tribunal, therefore the interpretation of the legislation is still evolving.

It is imperative that any existing agreements (whether they are in-term or not) are reviewed by a professional to ensure you understand your position and what is required of you should a notice land on your doormat.

It may also provide an opportunity to ensure that all existing estate matters are up to date. There may well be monies owed to you which you are unaware of. This year alone we have recovered hundreds of thousands of pounds from operators on behalf of our clients.