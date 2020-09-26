Wonders of changing country colours

Hedges have been cut, field boundaries tidied up and cultivations begun or completed.

Some of the year’s crops are already in the ground, and the annual cycle continues. Shortly, the leaves will start to turn and we will have that glorious kaleidoscope of browns, reds, yellows and orange contrasting with the soils as they turn green with the fresh shoots of new crops.

An artist once said ‘Green is the most difficult colour to replicate’, and you only have to walk outside to appreciate the truth of this remark, from the vibrant greens in May to the quieter tones of autumn which change again as we go into winter and on to spring, when plants burst into full colour yet again.

What a year! From floods, droughts, frosts in May, high temperatures throughout the summer, plus winds, thunder and lightning – yet nature and British farmers manage to keep the countryside looking wonderful. So we must thank British farmers for persevering through these incredibly difficult times – keep up the good work!

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury