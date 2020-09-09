Regulations still rule during pandemic

On June 1 new regulations came into force requiring landlords of residential properties, including farmhouses let under the Agricultural Holdings Act and Agricultural Tenancies Act, to have an electrical safety test carried out every five years.

The regulations came into play for new tenancies from July 1, and for existing tenancies from April 1 next year. All properties let under Assured Shorthold Tenancies, Assured Tenancies and Rent Act tenancies will fall under this regulation. The safety test is required to be carried out by a qualified person/electrician and prior to any new tenancy commencing.

The qualified person will provide a report of the findings after their inspection, a copy of which has to be provided to the tenant within 28 days, and a copy retained on file until the next inspection is carried out. If remedial works are recommended within the inspection report, the landlord must ensure that this work is carried out within 28 days of the date of inspection.

Landlords with a number of residential let properties should instruct a qualified electrician now to carry out the inspections to ensure the properties are fully compliant by the deadline of April 1.

Joanna Wall, McCartneys.