Week-long celebration of lamb

This year Love Lamb Week, which runs up to Monday, will help launch the September burst of Make It Lamb, part of a £1.44m national advertising campaign. This year’s campaign has a digital focus, and is promoting lamb’s delicious flavour, environmental credentials and demonstrating how lamb can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.

As with previous years, the industry-wide initiative is supported by AHDB, the National Sheep Association, the National Farmers Union HCC in Wales, QMS in Scotland, LMC in Northern Ireland, Ulster Farmers’ Union and Red Tractor, with heightened support from butchers, chefs and retailers to make all things lamb.

The lamb industry will be focusing on emphasising the fantastic nutritional benefits of lamb and its unique role in sustainable meat production.

AHDB has produced an array of new digital-friendly assets for producers, chefs, butchers, retailers and wider industry to amplify lamb's unique qualities. These include new and improved lamb guides, delicious recipe images, health and environment infographics.

For more information, and to get involved visit: https://ahdb.org.uk/lovelambweek

Clive Brown is Head of Knowledge Exchange – AHDB Beef & Lamb