Virtual show reveals gardening talent

The firm acted as principal sponsor of the Aaron and Partners Open Garden Show, which encouraged Shropshire residents to send in images and videos of their gardens in full bloom.

The virtual show, which was aired on August 22, saw more than 18,000 people tune in for the live performance.

A panel of professional gardeners judged each entry and selected a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize winner, as well as a people’s choice category, which was open to a public vote.

The event was aiming to raise funds for the five charities behind the show – The Cavalier Centre, Dog A.I.D, Friends at the Heart of RJAH, The Movement Centre and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

It’s been a difficult time for many in the community recently, and with lots of planned events unable to go ahead, we wanted to show our support by backing this fantastic and innovative garden show.

As a keen gardener and local resident myself, I know first hand how many talented gardeners and brilliant patches we have across the area.

Hugh Strickland, corporate finance partner at Aaron & Partners