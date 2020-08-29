However, a recent survey commissioned by the NFU in June of this year has shown that support for British food and farming has reached a record high as a result of farmers’ efforts to keep the nation fed throughout the pandemic.

The survey reveals that 75 per cent of people voiced a positive view of UK farming, which is the highest figure recorded since the annual survey began in 2012. Other findings from the Farmer Favourability Survey showed 86 per cent agreed that British farms should grow as much food as they can to provide national food security with 88 per cent of the public feeling that it is important that Britain has a productive farming industry, the highest figure for three years.

Furthermore 77 per cent of respondents also agreed that farmers should continue to receive financial support post Brexit.

Not all superheroes wear capes, but they do need food – and it's reassuring to see that the public recognise the importance of UK agriculture and the efforts of our farming community today and moving forwards.”

Ed Randall, Fisher German graduate surveyor