Takeaway spuds make a comeback

The initial stages of lockdown saw the big fast food brands temporarily shut their doors. This contributed to a fall of 35 per cent in takeaway potato volumes during the first 12 weeks of lockdown, starting on March 23.

In the absence of the big names, like McDonald's and KFC, people switched the type of food they ordered based on what was available in the initial stages of lockdown, with pizzas and Indian takeaway proving popular.

Fortunately, the easing of restrictions and return of big brands mean that June and the first two weeks of July have delivered a better performance for the potatoes sector. This recent growth was not quite enough to offset those early losses at the start of lockdown.

However, potato volumes have increased since mid-April, rising by 6,000 tonnes in the four week period ending the July 12. This has led to optimism that the gains may compensate the losses as potato sales continue to climb back.

Richard Meredith is Head of Arable Knowledge Exchange, AHDB