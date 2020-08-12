Starring rural role post-lockdown?

When Covid-19 hit, the logistics of coordinating hundreds of people working in close proximity on a range of timescales and locations meant that productions simply had to be postponed, mothballed and in some cases cancelled.

There is now plenty of incentive for filming to get under way again. For owners of rural property there is perhaps more opportunity than ever to be part of the industry’s recovery.

Film shoots in public places will be heavily regulated and studios will need to be creative in order to meet social distancing requirements. However, a rural estate or private country house provides a solution to this.

Location managers can control access and movement, unit bases can be spread out in adjoining paddocks and, should there be a need, it can be quickly locked down.

The key is to be proactive. While the fair weather lasts take good photographs including fields, outbuildings and accommodation showcasing the range of your property. It is also worth getting in touch with agencies who will actively promote your property around the industry.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones leads the rural team at Savills Telford.